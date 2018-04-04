Rosewood Luang Prabang Welcomes You in Luxury Tented Villas

There’s a new ultra luxurious escape within an idyllic hilltop forest in close proximity to the historic city of Luang Prabang in northern Laos, and it makes you want to visit this place as soon as possible. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luang Prabang probably needs no introduction, but the new Rosewood Luang Prabang tented villas will make your stay in this historic city even more incredible.

The brand’s second Southeast Asia resort boasts 23 spectacular accommodations, uniquely designed to impress anyone alive. They range from Riverside Rooms and Suites to secluded Riverside villas, Waterfall Pool villas and luxury Hilltop Tents, each of them beautifully decorated with distinctive ethnic patterns inspired by a specific Laotian hill tribe.

As you daydream about chilling out and enjoying this picturesque setting, allow us to inform you that Rosewood Luang Prabang offers 75-square-meter tented villas that blend perfectly with their surroundings. Each features oversized balconies with mountain and river views, while three of them were transformed into treatment rooms at Rosewood’s signature Sense, A Rosewood Spa – bespoke services included.

The resort’s gorgeous swimming pool, nestled right next to a natural waterfall, seems like the best place to sip on a delicious drink. And if you’re feeling hungry, there are three wonderful riverside dining locations, with a contemporary farm-to-table concept that allows you to enjoy locally sourced dishes made with seasonal ingredients. Are you ready for some rest and relaxation in northern Laos?