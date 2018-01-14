This Spectacular Miami Beach Estate Could Be Yours For $38M

Located at 34 La Gorce Circle, right at the water’s edge on the sought after La Gorce Island, this breathtaking Miami Beach estate is currently looking for a new owner. Set to sell for around $38 million, the newly constructed residence before you was designed by Kobi Karp and features seven bedrooms, eight full baths and two half baths, plus many other goodies, covering a total of 11,000 square feet.

The next owners of this stunning property will get to enjoy blissful views of the bay from two levels with floor to ceiling windows, while the wonderful infinity swimming pool or the meditation garden with 30-foot-tall bamboo trees will make you want to stay at home all day long.

Inside, Spanish limestone and European white oak floors, are beautifully complemented by walls of glass and pocket doors, creating a laid back atmosphere. But the most interesting feature is probably the cool spiral staircase, that’s matched by a gorgeous water feature.

The open-concept floorplan also includes a glass-enclosed wine room, a six-seat movie theater, and an impressive gym. Of course, there’s also a chef’s kitchen, packed with state of the art equipment, which means you’re ready to surprise your guests in more ways than one.

Speaking of surprises, each of the bedrooms comes with glass balconies, walk-in closets, and travertine marble – except for the master, which brags about a wraparound balcony, a small kitchen with a wine cooler, his-and-her baths and closets, and a glass-enclosed gym with a steam shower.

Why would anyone want leave that room? Set on 140 feet of water frontage, this lavish mansion offers views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami, while a zero-edge swimming pool, a spa and gas heater, as well as a pool terrace, are all set to keep owners and guests alike smiling and completely seduced.

[robbreport]