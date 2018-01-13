Disconnect from the Real World at the Zaya Nurai Island

You probably didn’t know this yet, but the pristine waters of the Arabian Gulf are also home to a stunning boutique resort, nestled on a private island just off the coast of Abu Dhabi. Called Zaya Nurai, this gorgeous retreat offers a fresh take on desert luxury, on a tiny island with incredible natural beauty, where turquoise waters and endless white sands create the perfect hideaway from the real world.

Here you will find 32 wonderful one-bedroom villas, which sit right on the crescent beach on the northeastern side of the island. Each of these villas features a lovely swimming pool and garden, while the king-sized beds, the large bathrooms with tubs and rainfall towers, and floor to ceiling windows will make your stay here totally unforgettable.

Dining at the Zaya Nurai Island will also prove to be a memorable experience, as a picturesque seafront terrace will welcome guests in five different dining options. Of course, each of them is special in its own way, serving local and international delights, with ingredients sourced from the island’s own garden, where possible.

But the best thing might be that there are never more than 80 guests staying at this magical resort. Even if someone brought their kids along, they will have their fun at the dedicated kids’ club, while the adults could relax by the pool or enjoy a good book in a quiet setting. Of course, there are many other things to do on the island, if you’re the more active type.

One-on-one yoga sessions should be mentioned, as well as the outdoor cinema, and various watersports, while the resident DJ could keep you dancing through the night. Are you impressed yet? I’m sold!