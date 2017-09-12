This Queen Anne Mansion Could be Your Dream Home in Seattle

Perched on top of a hill in Seattle’s charming Queen Anne neighborhood, the spectacular Riddle-Irwin House offers unparalled views of the iconic Space Needle, the Seattle skyline and the Puget Sound from virtually every room. These views alone would be worth the $7.8 million asking price, but let’s find out more about this incredible property before you make a decision to move to Seattle.

The historic mansion before was named after its first two owners, attorney Charles A. Riddle and Dr. Lilian Irwin, and it’s one of Seattle’s best examples of the Shingle-style. Its original features have been beautifully preserved to this day, thus allowing for a warm, family friendly atmosphere, and although this home has been renovated about 15 years back, it doesn’t look outdated in any way.

Designed at the turn of the 20th century, this extraordinary property was updated with modern amenities inside-out and retrofitted to handle earthquakes or any other natural disaster. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom house covers 6,460 square feet of luxurious living areas, including a lower-level theater space with button-activated blackout shades and velvet curtains, a lovely wine cellar, a stunning kitchen and many other goodies.

I could go for a delicious glass of wine on its masive terrace right now, enjoying those breathtaking views of Seattle, but sadly, some of us have to work for a living. Speaking of which, can you afford this historical gem?