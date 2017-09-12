Bill and Me Will Keep You Company On The Open Seas

Featuring a super cool name and a breathtaking look, motor yacht Bill and Me is the latest project imagined by the Finnish team at Baltic Yachts, that’s ready to be premiered at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. This extraordinary vessel blends a stunning composite construction, advanced naval architecture and 3D-printed modern detailing into one cool package that will surely make an impression anywhere it goes.

Commissioned by experienced yacht owners, who were looking to combine the speed and maneuvrability of a motor yacht with the design and comfort of a sailing yacht, this sleek vessel also benefits from the expertise of Germán ‘Mani’ Frers and professional input from Design Unlimited, in charge of its luxurious interior.

Also worth mentioning are the 3D-printed stainless steel details, the modern carbon and glass superstructure, and the two Seakeeper gyro-driven stabilizers that promise a comfortable and enjoyable sailing trip.

It seems that Bill and Me is able to reach top speeds of 25 knots and brags about a decent 17-knots cruising speed. Two separate saloons are contained within its futuristic hull: one for dining and the other for relaxing, and there are also two guest cabins on board, a lovely owner’s suite forward and space for two crew cabin in the back.

But we’re pretty sure you’re more interested in its reflective glass deck superstructure finish and the custom stainless-steel detailing. Inside, you can find traditional oak, teak and cherry timber, alongside a few elements that have embossed leather on them.

The 78-foot motor yacht aims to set new standards and will surely impress anyone who catches a glimpse of it at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, where more details and hopefully more photos will be revealed.