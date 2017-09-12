Hit the Streets with Diamond Atelier’s Urban 21 BMW Bike

The German magicians from Diamond Atelier are responsible for some of the world’s most incredible custom motorcycles, and here’s another project to prove it. Called Urban 21, this ravishing bike is based on the popular BMW R nineT, but it comes with an all new look that’s bound to turn a few heads on the streets and attract many passionate bikers.

The best thing is that it’s also perfect for urban riders, so you can easily take this beauty on tight city streets and use it for your daily commute. Built from the ground up, each unit of the Urban 21 line will be brand new, featuring nothing but the highest quality parts, from brands like Motogadget, Kellermann, Metzeler, Magura, Wilbers, Gilles, ABM, and many more.

Each of these custom motorcycles will also receive Diamond Atelier’s limited edition CNC valve covers anodized in black, while the awesomeness may continue – depending on your budget limitations – with your own choice of wheels and tires, single or dual seating, a different suspension, air filters, so on and so forth.

After an 8-week waiting period, this $33,363 custom bike could be yours. Feel free to daydream and smile while staring at these pics; we are doing the same over here, although for that kind of cash you could probably get a decent brand new car.