This Mount Vernon Colonial estate looks exactly like George Washington’s iconic 18th century mansion

Located only a 10 minute drive away from downtown Dallas but at the same time in the middle of beautiful nature with serene views of the nearby White Rock Lake, this charming Mount Vernon Colonial estate impresses everyone through the similarities it shares with George Washington’s legendary 18th century mansion in Virginia.

The wonderful estate before you is in fact a larger replica of Washington’s iconic property. Dallas’s Mount Vernon was constructed back in 1929 and belonged to the famous Texas oil tycoon H. L. Hunt between 1938 and 2000. The house then entered an intense restoration phase which lasted until 2002.

The property still keeps the old oak and pecan trees planted by H. L. Hunt. The original structure remained in place almost in its entirety, with the lovely wood floors, doors and panels, marble fireplaces and hearths and a replica of the mural “Spirit of America” found in the White House.

The estate comprises of a three story 10,511 square feet main house featuring five bedrooms, five full and three half bathrooms, plus an entertainment pavilion, a small guest house, a spacious garage, a new bowling alley and a caretaker’s cottage as well.

Among its lavish amenities we should mention the 16 car classic auto concourse, a 4,700 square feet bowling center, a vintage games room with wet bar, plus a tennis court, a heated outdoor pool and an outdoor kitchen too, with grill and a large fireplace.

The property’s price tag rises to a good $14.9 million. Do you want to live like George Washington?