The all new Azimut Grande S10 is Elegant and Sporty at the same time

The brilliant team from Azimut Yachts has recently announced their upcoming Grande S10 sport yacht, the newest addition to their sought after line of Grande vessels and the S collection as we ll.

Blending both the sporty style of the motor sailers and the automotive world and the elegance of grand yachts, the new Azimut Grande S10 impresses with its dynamic bow cap, the artistic flow between the interior spaces and the exterior lines of the vessel. The interior is really modern, minimal and warm, with a warm color palette to match the outside world of open seas.

The yacht’s 20 foot beam houses two crew cabins and four staterooms, with enough space for three to four crew members and up to eight lucky passengers. Meanwhile, the exterior areas are spacious and they have plenty to offer.

The aft main deck is connected with the beach deck via a nice and modern set of stairs making for a super easy access to the water. And speaking of water, the tender garage holds two boats and a few more watercraft. The beach deck is also an impressive part, with plenty of room for lounging in the sun or taking a bath.

The fully retractable doors will bring together the interior with the exterior spaces, offering a wonderful experience when it comes to dining. Fore, aft and cockpit lounge areas are located on the flybridge and offer plenty of room for anyone. Azimut Grande S10 is powered by two 2,600 hp MTU engines, bringing the yacht to a sporty top speed of 35 knots.