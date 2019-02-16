Follow Us

Medusa is MB&F’s New Jellyfish-Shaped Clock

MBF-Medusa-4

Inspired by the Gorgon of Greek myth, the famous clock-makers L’Epée 1839 and MB&F have put their minds together once again and gave shape to a wacky creation which resembles a jellyfish with all its tentacles. Dubbed Medusa, this incredible dual configuration clock can be mounted on the ceiling or placed on a desk, but no matter the location of choice, it looks impressive.

The masterpiece comes in a dome of blown Murano glass which resembles the body of a jellyfish. Inside the dome there are two rotating rings, one showing the hours and the other the minutes. The read the time, there’s a fixed indicator which prolongs over the two rings. The Super LumiNova will make the Medusa glimmer in the dark like a real jellyfish in the depths of the seas.

MBF-Medusa-3

The clock features a 2.5 Hz movement that took watchmakers from L’Epée 1839 two years to create, a special mechanism that was built around a central axis which matches the symmetry of the neural column of a real jellyfish. Medusa comes in three limited editions, each of them with a total of 50 pieces and a different color.

The colors available for the Murano hand blown glass dome are blue, green and pink, resembling the natural colors of a jellyfish, while the tentacles are also crafted from the same glass, having the same optical qualities as the dome. The price tag of MB&F’s wonderful Medusa clock rises to around $25,500.

MBF-Medusa-5

