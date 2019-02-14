Residence 950 is San Francisco’s Most Expensive Property

Dubbed Residence 950, this incredible compound is the newest and and most expensive real estate property in the San Francisco Bay Area, breaking the record with its cool price tag of $45 million. Developed by Troon Pacific, an acclaimed San Francisco-based luxury home designer, Residence 950 is a 9,500 square foot estate with features that would leave anyone dreaming about it.

The property is situated right in the heart of San Francisco Russian Hill neighborhood, at 950 Lombard Street, and offers some of the most astonishing views of the San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, Angel Island and Downtown San Francisco.

Among its amenities, Residence 950 encompasses a main home with three bedrooms, two guestrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a historic cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom transformed into a wellness center complete with a steam room, a sauna, an outdoor shower and a hot tub with ultraviolet filtration.

The outdoor side of things is equally impressive, with a cantilevered infinity edge pool, an outdoor entertainment center with retractable screen and surround system, and a modern and elegant dining area. Beyond the beauty, there’s a security system comprised of several layers, with an electronic entry system, keypad and biometric access.

The home features a superb walkway to the main entrance and a four car underground garage with a glass roll-up door, integrated speakers, recessed LED lighting, an automotive turntable, a catering staging area and a separate entryway that leads to a superb art gallery with adjacent wine wall.

The main floor of the house boasts a gourmet kitchen with high end appliances, a formal dining room, living room and wet bar. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom, foyer or office area. Outside there’s a private garden, an alfresco theater area and the backyard is full of olive trees and overall an abundance of lush greenery.