This Lavish Billionaire’s Row Penthouse Will Set You Back $29.75 Million

Well, if you’re a multi-millionaire, you might be able to afford this one-of-a-kind property; on the other hand, reality checks in and makes you realize that could only happen in your wildest dreams. Soaring over 700 feet, NYC’s stunning condominium tower at 252 East 57th Street is an incredible addition to Manhattan’s skyline, a striking curved-glass tower with expansive homes, boasting panoramic views that stretch all the way to Central Park or the East River.

The crown jewel of this Billionaire’s Row tower is this spectacular penthouse, a massive 8,139 square foot residence, with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and two private balconies as well, that covers the entire 65th floor of the tower. Listed for sale at a cool $29.75 million, this penthouse has custom designed interiors by the acclaimed interior architect Daniel Romualdez and it was also furnished by IMG.

It has tall ceilings and oversized glassy walls, offering 360-degree views of New York City, plus a massive living and dining area, where you could host even a small party or any other social event, and a generous master suite, boasting two luxuriously appointed windowed baths and spacious dressing rooms, as well as a wet bar.

Apart from all that, 252 East 57th Street offers a thoughtful collection of amenities as well, which include an exclusive 34th Floor Club, electric car charging stations, an automated parking garage for the residents only, as well as a 75-foot swimming pool and a circuit spa.

Of course, there are many other details to mention, but that kind of information and exclusivity is reserved for the future owner of this lavish property; these are the perks of having that kind of money in your bank account. Are you feeling lucky?