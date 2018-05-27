Yx7 is a Gorgeous Crossover, Explorer/Sailing Yacht

German shipyard Michael Schmidt Yachtbau (MSY) has recently teamed up with Design Unlimited to imagine this wonderful crossover between an explorer and a stylish sailing yacht, with Lorenzo Argento Yacht Design working on the naval architecture for this vessel.

Called Yx7, this stunning vessel shows off a characteristic deckhouse, that’s specially developed for people who want to sail around the world and going even at the Arctic. The deckhouse offers a clear view over the deck and passengers could also get a 360-degree view from the seating area, while the captain has a nice overview from the navigation desk.

The yacht is graced by natural light all day long thanks to a skylight in the middle, while on both sides of the vessel you’ll find numerous solar panels that will power everything up and help you get towards your destination in an eco-friendly way.

I would love nothing more than to admire the Earth’s farthest corners aboard this stunning creation, but that’s something that probably not many will be able to do. The Yx7 yacht will cost at least EUR 2,380,000 but it could easily go up to EUR 3,104,970 and beyond, depending on the customization level and different features you might want to add.

The gallery below should give you at least an idea of what this sleek vessel has to offer. It looks perfect in our books, do you really want to change anything to it?