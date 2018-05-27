The Gwen Hotel in Chicago Offers a Unique Urban Camping Experience

Overlooking the iconic Lake Michigan, The Gwen is an upscale, contemporary hotel, nestled in the iconic McGraw-Hill Building on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. As a Luxury Collection Hotel, it offers unparalleled amenities and services, but you probably didn’t know that The Gwen has recently pitched a charming boho-chic tent on its Gwen Lux Suite terrace, thus allowing visitors to experience Chicago’s first one-of-a-kind urban glamping experience.

On the 16th floor of the landmark building, the Gwen Lux Suite terrace has 1,000 square feet of open-air goodness and it’s one of the largest private outdoor terraces in Chicago. The expansive tent there measures 16-feet in diameter and will allow guests to enjoy lavish furnishings like drum side tables, hand-knotted macramé seat cushions, and a braided Indian jute rug.

An exclusively-designed queen-sized Black Pearl bed, with Luxury Frette linens and colorful throw pillows, will take this urban camping experience to the next level, together with earthenware lamps and glided quatrefoil lanterns.

Of course, The Gwen’s unique glamping experience also includes access to the luxurious two-bedroom Lux Suite, which can accommodate up to six guests in a spectacular setting – a dining room, a wonderful living room with wet bar, and two-and-a-half baths are also as part of this exclusive offering.

Set to cost $5,500 per night, this will most likely be the experience of a lifetime. Chicago’s first luxury camping experience also includes a few welcome snacks from Chef Matt Jergens, round-trip airport transportation and the hotel’s Elite Ambassador Service, which is usually reseved for VIP guests. Sounds great, right?