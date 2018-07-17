This Invictus 370GT Will Seduce You in More Ways Than One

Italian fashion designer Anna Fendi had a great idea on how a luxurious yacht should look like, that’s why she recently teamed up with Invictus principal designer Christian Grande to imagine this special edition of the Invictus 370GT. Unveiled two years ago at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the 370 GT was a massive hit from day one, thanks to its sculpted hull, reverse bow and intelligent layout.

This gorgeous yacht was initially conceived as a luxury dayboat for overnight cruising, but it can also be used as a stylish tender for a larger yacht or an incredible chase boat. The 370GT comes in four different layout options, with a full beam owner’s cabin and a dinette being just a few of its highlights, complemented by subtle colors, opaque or polished finishes, and metallic chromed black accents.

Anna Fendi said she was inspired by old steamer trunks in parchment and Bulgarian leather when she designed the stunning interiors of this vessel. With a soft black-and-white theme, this beauty displays various touches that just scream ‘Fendi’, such as stylish design motifs taken from leather goods and the company’s bespoke travel cases.

For instance, the owner’s cabin was actually designed after a classic travel case, and Fendi has also added some bespoke tableware and storage for glassware or wine bottles under a lifting top in the dinette. There’s also a mirrored forward bulkhead with black nickel elements that seems to remind us of Rome’s Villa Laetitia hotel, that was also completely renovated by Anna Fendi.

On the outside, however, the teak decking and ivory caulking create an even more luxurious ambiance. A herringbone pattern and elegant sofas, featuring leather belts and buckles, will get any passenger in the mood for adventure while savoring the best of what Invictus Yacht has to offer. No disappointments here!