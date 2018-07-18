The Ariel Atom 4 Is Ready To Drop Jaws Left and Right

Ariel Motor, the British company specialized in lightweight motor vehicles, has recently taken the wraps off the new Ariel Atom 4 and I’m sure we’re all excited to hear more about this little beast.

The brilliant designers and engineers from Ariel wanted to perfect their recipe for the company’s successful track-biased road car, that’s why the latest iteration of the Atom will feature the newest Honda Type R 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which is capable of developing 320 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The ECU has been custom designed as well, with the new Ariel Atom also benefiting from a larger fuel tank. How does 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 6.8 seconds sound like? Impressive, right? All that (and a lot more) is possible thanks to an all-new chassis, matched by a new suspension, steering and braking system.

Design-wise, everything else looks just as fresh. The bodywork is entirely new, the seats and the instruments have been upgraded too, while optional carbon fiber wheels will join the standard alloys. The Atom 4 will be produced at a rate of just 100 cars per year, with each unit built by only one technician and made to order.

The car will be sold throughout Europe, Australia and Asia with a Certificate of Conformity from 2019. Ariel will premiere its new Atom 4 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it might convince everyone to come up with £39,975 if they want to take this little beast home. We’re sure very interested.