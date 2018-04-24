This Exclusive Bel Air Villa Could Be Yours For $49.9M

I’m not sure about you, but I don’t have that kind of money laying around. Nonetheless, I can’t help but daydream about this mesmerizing piece of property located in Bel Air’s prestigious East Gate. The gorgeous mansion before you sits on St. Pierre Road since the 1920s, although it went through numerous renovations and upgrade efforts ever since.

Opulent is an understatement when talking about this villa and British designer Gavin Brodin made sure it looks that way. With 20,000 square feet of incredible living and entertainment areas at the owner’s disposal, there is no doubt this lavish home will make you want to stay in – forever and ever.

Hidden from the curious eye by manicured gardens and protected by gates, this Mediterranean masterpiece delivers privacy, exclusivity and unlimited entertainment opportunities. What else could you dream about?

The main house features huge living rooms and offices, a special children’s room, as well as a delicious formal dining area, complemented by a state-of-the-art kitchen that will make sure you can handle any event. The villa offers eight bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, each of them featuring an ultramodern decor complemented by various old-world elements, with the master suite including a charming fireplace and an en-suite covered in marble.

Whether you like it or not – you love it, I’m sure – the mosaic swimming pool, the skylights above it, and the surrounding classical columns have had you mesmerized the second you got a glimpse of the gallery below. The spa and lounging areas seem to be the ideal places to relax on a Tuesday evening, and some millionaire out there is surely waiting to fully enjoy this home.

By the way, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a bar, a lovely wine cellar, plus a bowling alley and a cinema are also there – just in case you don’t know how you could possibly spend your time at home.

[robbreport]