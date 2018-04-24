The 2019 BMW M2 Competition is basically a Baby M3

Supercars are getting more and more outrageous these days; they’re bigger and fatter with every new generation, hybrid or fully electric, but we’re proud to announce that BMW unveiled a car that’s just.. more exciting. The BMW M2 Competition might be your new favorite sports car, set to replace the popular M2 with a few more ponies under the hood, 40 to be exact.

The 2019 BMW M2 Competition hides a 3.0-liter in-line six S55 engine under the hood, that’s actually a detuned version of the M3 engine, developing 410 hp and 550 Nm of torque; all that power is sent to the rear axle thanks to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic – your choice.

With this M3 engine the M2 Competition could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.4 seconds with the manual option, while the dual-clutch box is faster by 0.2 seconds, despite the fact that it weights 25 kilograms more. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but if you’re willing to go even further, an optional “Driver’s Package” could remove that limit and take this vehicle to 280 km/h.

The guys from BMW also worked their magic around the chassis, that now features two stabilizer bars on the front end, while the steering and stability control systems have been recalibrated for a new level of excitement.

Outside, changes are minimal from the regular BMW M2, but you might notice that the grill is a bit more aggressive, the air intakes are slightly bigger, while the optional sport brakes and a new set of 19″ wheels look fantastic on this Bimmer. The M2 Competition also brings two new colors to the table: a cool orange and a light silver hue, while the interiors packs racing seats and a redesigned decor.