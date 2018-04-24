Ulysse Nardin’s Freak Out Will Take Your Breath Away

Don’t freak out! Ulysse Nardin is here to help with a new timekeeping marvel. Introduced back in 2001, the brand’s Freak watch was unlike any other, a unique timepiece that featured an unusual tourbillon and basically the entire movement was nestled on the watch’s minute hand.

Even today the Freak watches still look refreshing and radical, and luckily for us they’ve also received a few minor changes as the years went by. These days the Swiss watchmaker has unveiled the Ulysse Nardin Freak Out, featuring a 45 mm titanium case; there is no crown to talk about, although the hand-wound movement is well worth the attention. You can even dive with this watch, but not deeper than 30 meters.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak Out watches still retain all the impressive characteristics that make the Freak collection so special, and the $48,000 CHF starting price-tag definitely helps with the exclusivity we all so desire. Featuring a baguette-style movement, the in-house Caliber UN-205, this watch also benefits from a 7-day power reserve.

Yes, the silicon components are still there and the Caliber UN-205 features Ulysse Nardin’s new Anchor Escapement. But there are four new versions worth gawking at – Full Black, Black Gold, The Blue, and Blue Gold. The Freak Out watches will also come with matching color sailcloth straps and a folding buckle, of course. Which version if your favorite already?