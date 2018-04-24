The Beoplay P6 Speaker Proves That Beauty Is In The Details

Elegant and portable, the new Beoplay P6 is a powerful speaker designed to deliver Bang & Olufsen’s deep and dynamic signature sound anywhere you might take it. With so many impressive features coming out of a small and super chic package, this thing was bound to get a lot of attention – including ours.

Created in collaboration with Danish industrial designer Cecilie Manz, this device displays a smoothed stone shape that looks good and it’s extremely practical as well. The anodized and pearl-blasted aluminum shell will be available in either black or soft natural colors, while the special hole pattern on this speaker allows for a 360-degree distribution of musical notes. Are you ready for a small outdoor party?

The Beoplay P6 speaker also benefits from a double layered premium leather strap, adding to the contrast and beauty of this piece. Its unique shape allows this device to be used standing, within your own home, or anywhere on the move. The speaker also displays a simple and user-friendly interface, with integrated flex buttons, milled into its beautiful aluminum casing.

The buttons themselves enable smart features, making the entire playback experience even more stunning. Destined for people wanting to experience their favorite sounds anywhere, the Beoplay P6 comes with a pretty big battery, offering 16 hours of playtime and nothing but the highest level of audio quality. Your eardrums will be feasting on these crisp and clear sounds.