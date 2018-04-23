OCEA 125XP Will Take You in the Adventure of a Lifetime

The renowned French shipyard Ocea Yachts has just unveiled a new impressive superyacht concept, the 38-meter OCEA 125XP. This stunning explorer vessel was developed in cooperation with Joubert-Nivelt Design and Borella Art Design and it’s all set to be a deep-sea yacht specially designed for exploring and crossing the oceans to reach Earth’s farthest corners, with a 5,000 nautical mile range.

Able to tackle any weather conditions, this sleek vessel includes a well sheltered nine-meter tender, plenty of storage space on the sundeck – and many other goodies. Naturally, since we’re talking about an explorer yacht, it’s not as luxurious as many other superyachts – it’s like comparing a Mercedes G-Class to a Lamborghini; each is amazing in its own category.

But the interiors still look really nice, designed by the Borella Art Design agency to feel like a modern home away from home. The sundeck is topped by a crow’s nest from where you can take in magical views of the endless sea, the upper deck lounge also features large picture windows and the panoramic quarter deck offers excellent wind protection for luxurious al-fresco dining.

The OCEA 125XP will take you to your desired destination in style and luxury, an idea supported by soft colors and top-quality materials throughout. According to Ocea Yachts, this explorer superyacht will be ready to set sail by 2020. Do you want to be the lucky owner of this beauty or at least one of the passengers on its maiden voyage?