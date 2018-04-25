Benetti’s Oasis 135 Aims to Take Over the Asian Market

The renowned Italian shipyard Benetti plans to focus a lot more on the Asian market in the near future, and revealed a ravishing yacht concept called Oasis 135 at the 2018 Singapore Yacht Show. A new model in the company’s Class product line, this stunning vessel was designed in collaboration with a British studio called RWD to keep up with the latest design trends, while packing numerous interesting features.

The new displacement yacht concept shows off optimized internal and external spaces, with a contemporary feel and a luxurious atmosphere all around. Set to connect the owner and its lucky guests with the sea in the most stunning way possible, this beautiful vessel has an open and airy layout, with massive windows and several terraces allowing you to sip in the endless calm of the sea.

The Italian shipbuilder has accelerated its expansion in Asia over the past eight years, and with such unique concepts, there’s no wonder Benetti has been very successful in this part of the world. The Italian company also highlighted at the Singapore Yacht Show four newly developed custom models from its BNow family.

These new steel and aluminum creations can be built with a reduced delivery time. The layouts feature a fresh and innovative approach to living and entertainment spaces, being comfortable and utterly modern in the same time. With that in mind, we see no reason why Oasis 135 won’t be turned from dream to reality as soon as possible. Summer is almost upon us, so this seems like the perfect excuse to start making plans and start spending some cash.