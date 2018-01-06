This Emirates Hills Villa will Charm You in More Ways than One

Dubai is usually the place where people go to enjoy the ultimate luxury vacation, but have you ever dreamed about moving to this incredible city once and for all? Sure, that will cost you a pretty penny, but for $34 million you could even call this wonderful Emirates Hills villa ‘home’ and you might forget about the rest of the world.

Located right on the golf course and complemented by full skyline views, this home is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Offered completely furnished, the lavish property before you sits in the most prestigious location in Dubai and it’s bound to make someone very, very happy.

In the meantime, it is worth mentioning that the furnishing is all bespoke and has been custom designed by architect Albert Benchetrit, who wanted to offer a 5-star hotel experience within your very own home. Designed with French-Moroccan influences in mind, this stunning villa was completed with premium imported materials, such as wood from the Berber civilization.

Covering 24,500 square feet of luxurious living spaces, with a massive 1,300-square-foot private suite reserved only for the lucky owner of this stunning property, the villa also features 3 kitchens, 8 bedrooms, an 8-car underground garage, a cinema, gym, spa and many other goodies.

Brands used inside the house include designer furniture by Pozzoli and Provasi, lighting by Delisle, fixtures by Sardanelli and a Belgium semi-precious stone marble inlay handmade custom dining table that will most likely divert the attention from delicious dishes prepared in the kitchen(s).

Outside, there’s a gorgeous pool and terrace area where you might spend most of the day, while the palm trees and lush landscaping will protect you from the scorching hot Dubai weather. Emirates Hills, here we come!