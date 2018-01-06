This 50-metre Benetti superyacht is a Breath of Fresh Air

Believe it or not, this magnificent vessel is actually 20 years old, even though it looks brand new. Launched back in 1998 under the name Queen M, this 50-metre Benetti superyacht was completely revamped in these last couple of years, and renamed as Air – hence the breath of fresh air.

It was turned into a modern-day charter yacht, which means we could all have the privilege of cruising the seas aboard this beauty. It’s big enough to host large groups in style, but it’s also compact enough to explore remote bays and anchorages with ease, which means it’s perfect for just about any occasion.

The recent update includes a refreshed exterior look and a complete redesign of the interiors. A modern, warm and welcoming environment awaits for you on board, with luxurious cabins and bathrooms, a nautically inspired main saloon and extraordinary fittings throughout the interiors.

The most important passengers on board will get to experience a full beam private apartment on the upper deck, promising exceptional views and a new level of privacy. But this vessel will gladly accommodate more than 10 passengers, in five cabins that are equally gorgeous, or around the dining table.

If you’d like a little bit of fun on the waves, there are many water toys on board, with a Seadoo watercraft, Seabobs, an electric wakeboard, a flyboard, diving gear, kayaks and fishing gear being all set to make your dreams come true. But you could also relax in the jacuzzi on the sundeck, and enjoy a few drinks at the wet bar and raised lounge.

Air’s highly capable crew are trained in several fields, from haute cuisine, beauty and wellness, which means any trip aboard this vessel will be a memorable one. For €175,000 ($210,000) per week, you will be able to enjoy an unforgettable cruise on this superyacht.