Hotel Review: Gewandhaus Dresden, Autograph Collection

Dresden is easily one of the world’s most fascinating cities. For centuries it was the capital and royal residence of the Kings and Dukes of Saxony, who furnished the city with a mesmerizing collection of stunning art and architecture. That’s why the city got to be known as the Jewel Box, for its spectacular baroque and rococo city centre.

But I’m pretty sure you all know that Dresden has been through a lot in World War II and ever since. Fortunately, much of the city’s past architectural and cultural beauty has been restored to its former glory right now, and it’s a must see destination for anyone wanting to discover quintessential Germany.

The entire town is filled with so many interesting landmarks, from the magnificent palace complex known as the Zwinger, to the breathtaking Frauenkirche cathedral or the beautiful Bruehl’s Terrace – and that’s only in the old town (Altstadt).

The New Town (Neustadt) has its charm as well, even though it’s a completely different story, with a grungy alternative feel and all kinds of hidden gems. A strange fact you should also know about Dresden is that the old town is actually new, rebuilt and restored, and the new town is old and beautifully preserved. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes.

Luckily for us, a few weeks ago we’ve had the privilege to discover this beautiful town and we fell in love with Dresden forever. We got to stay right in the heart of this baroque metropolis, at the Gewandhaus Dresden hotel, and we enjoyed every moment of our stay there.

First Impression

Nestled in a beautiful historical building, dating back to the 18th century, Gewandhaus Dresden is magical five-star boutique hotel, that was opened just a few years ago, following an incredible renovation and update process. It’s within walking distance from all the major sights of the old town, and if you ask us, this hotel is a landmark in itself, thanks to its majestic facade.

But it’s equally beautiful as you get inside, where grandeur and heritage are beautifully mixed with modern freshness, with handcrafted design elements, from different style periods, creating a unique atmosphere. From the ultra-chic look of the lobby to the gorgeous indoor courtyard, this hotel is ready to impress you in more ways than one.

Accommodation

We got to stay in one of the most gorgeous suites from Gewandhaus and.. it was simply fantastic! The ‘wow‘ factor was off the charts the minute we’ve opened the door to our room, with so many interesting details wherever you turned your head. The room itself had a beautiful mix of styles, with exquisite furniture, brass elements, and a warm atmosphere that will make you want to stay in all day long.

But let’s face it, you can’t do that in a city as beautiful and surprising as Dresden. The suite was extremely spacious and ticked all the right boxes: a massive king-size bed with premium linens, a flat screen TV with Satellite channels, cozy seating areas, a small dressing room, fully stocked minibar, air conditioning, high speed Wi-Fi, a Nespresso coffee machine, comfy bathrobes, slippers and so on.

Honestly, you had everything you could possibly want there.

But the bathroom was almost too good to be true. Clad in marble and so big you could probably fit a small car there, this was easily the most incredible bathroom we’ve ever seen. The suite’s modern baroque design is continued here in the best way possible, with golden details, elegant fixtures and a huge whirlpool bathtub that could easily take your breath away.

After a busy day in town, especially if you’ve been out in the cold sightseeing, there’s nothing better than to relax and unwind in that gorgeous spa bath – this could easily be the highlight of your vacation. But let’s move on to another part that we totally love.. the dining experience.

Eating & Drinking

Starting the day with a copious breakfast at the on-site [m] eatery bar + restaurant is more than you could probably wish for. It feels like a celebration, with a huge selection of everything, delicous pastries, fresh juice, and even champagne, in a stylish setting where the hotel’s excellent staff is ready to make your morning ten times better. It’s definitely the perfect way to kick off a new day in style.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to enjoy dinner here as well, since we were out most of the time, but if you’re ever at [m] eatery, you should try out those matured steaks for which the restaurant is pretty famous. They’re on our list next time. But we did get to enjoy a few sweet delights from the hotel’s cake studio, Kuchen Atelier, and I think you should avoid it, because they’re all so good you can’t stop.

Spa & Wellness

You know that feeling, when you see some photos from a certain place and you just can’t wait to get there? I was really looking forward to check out the hotel’s wonderful spa area and trust me, it’s even more stunning than I expected. It feels like an exotic paradise, with a cool jungle-themed decor and a massive swimming pool with waterfall and massage features.

If you’re all alone there, it’s going to be an unforgettable experience. Sure, there are also two saunaus on-site and a small gym with just the right amount of equipment, but it’s hard to focus on anything else when you pass by that blissful swimming pool.

Indoor Courtyard

Last but not least, we have to mention the hotel’s charming indoor courtyard as well. It’s the heart of the hotel, a cozy place where you could enjoy your morning coffee, relax with a few drinks when the weather outside is pretty bad, or simply look up and admire this building’s sheer beauty, complemented by the sun’s warm rays.

You rarely see five-star hotels with covered indoor courtyards, but Gewandhaus uses it in the best way possible, hosting even special events for its guests there. We were lucky enough to be there during one of the jazzy events, and the entire area came to life with live music and so much energy. It was an unexpected surprise, that made our stay here even more special.

Final Thoughts

Gewandhaus Dresden is without doubt one of the most beautiful hotels we’ve ever stayed in. It’s close to all the major attractions in Dresden, but it’s also tucked away from all the noise and busy tourist spots. The rooms are spotlessly clean and super chic, and the on-site restaurant or the lovely lobby bar are equally stunning.

But what we loved the most was the fantastic spa and the superb indoor courtyard, that will make you fall in love with this place forever. The staff was also exceptionally helpful during our stay there, and if we’ll ever be back in Dresden, there’s no other place where we would stay.

Gewandhaus is everything you expect in a five-star hotel, and then some.

Where: Gewandhaus Dresden, Autograph Collection

Ringstraße 1, 01067 Dresden, Germania

Phone: +49 351 49490

Website: www.gewandhaus.de