This Dream Home in Tasmania Could be Your Lavish New Pad

I’m sure you all remember the good old cartoons with the Tasmanian Devil, and you’d be lying if you would say that the crazy character was not to your liking. If you’ve ever dreamed about going to Tasmania, or better yet, moving there for good, this magical property from New Town, Tasmania could be your future home.

Called Stoke House, this charming mansion is set to sell for just $5.7 million, pocket change for those of you enjoying the good life. The grand Gothic Revival mansion before you was completed back in 1887 and constructed from high-quality sandstone imported from England and Scotland – no expense was spared then or now.

The 20-room, three-level mansion looks as grandiose as it does thanks to a careful restoration, which might explain for the cool price tag. Spreading over 1,025 sq. m. (11,033 sq.ft) this house features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one partial bathroom, with 11 fireplaces, a cellar, a tower room, electric front gates, and a three-car garage adding to a long and overwhelming list of amenities.

One of Tasmania’s largest and most spectacular mansions, this home also promises 4,400 square meters of beautiful gardens. The residence also comprises a large living room and kitchen on the ground floor, with the latter offering a country-style theme, an electric oven with a gas cooktop and an island bench.

The second level is where most of the bedrooms are found, as well as several bathrooms, a minstrel gallery, and a small galley kitchen, while the third level boasts two attic bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to the tower and roof – more than enough for any owner and their lucky guests to enjoy.

Apart from all that, this elegant home also benefits from various original architectural details, including Italian mosaic tiling laid by Italian craftsmen, handcrafted timber fireplace mantels, a Waterford chandelier, hand-turned blackwood staircase and more. Other features worth mentioning include a grand ballroom, ornate ceiling moldings, stained glass windows, high skirting boards and brass fittings.

Outside, the restored gardens are filled with fruit trees, vegetables, aromatic and decorative flowers, not to mention a few climbing trees that promise children a good time. Are you up for the challenge to move to this unique part of the world?