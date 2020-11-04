This 17th-Century French Chateau Might be the Perfect Lockdown Retreat

What do you think about when you hear someone mention Cote d’Azur? I instantly smile, remembering old movies with the great Louis de Funès; however, those of you with deeper pockets and joie de vivre will most likely have some outrageous memories about cool parties on the French Riviera, wonderful scenery, and possibly some incredibly expensive hotels or properties.

Well, stop remembering all that and feast your eyes on this incredible 17th-century French Chateau. Sure, France recently went back into lockdown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay home in style.

For $8.17 million you could be the next owner of this spectacular six-bedroom mansion, covering 170 acres of Provencal land. Hidden in the lavender fields and olive groves of Provence, somewhere in Le Broc, this beautiful chateau sits atop a hillside overlooking the Var valley.

The entire property offers 6,1000 square feet of luxurious living areas, including an artist’s studio and farmhouse, and a caretaker house.

Restored in the 1970’s by architect André Svetchine, also known for redesigning homes for Christian Dior, Marc Chagall and more, this is one property you shouldn’t miss out on.

The chateau went through another makeover in 2012, when it received some modern updates, including a gleaming white kitchen and a stunning dining area complemented by a grand carved stone fireplace, ancient roof beams and a chandelier.

Outside, there’s also a circular heated pool, several terraces, and a lovely outdoor bar where you might spend all day long.

Sure, none can ignore the panoramic views of the entire Var valley, the 350 olive trees and two ancient ruins on site – discovering each of them could be a great lockdown activity. The ruins are from a 12th-century Knights Templar castle and a chapel dedicated to St. Marguerite.

But wait, there’s another chapel on-site, that has been transformed into a rec room, packing a flat-screen TV and table tennis – that might be perfect for lockdowns as well. So, tell us: would you like to live here?