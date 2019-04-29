The World’s Most Expensive Car Key costs more than $500,000!

Most millionaires don’t want to stand out of the crowd, but let’s face it, there are always a few super rich people who don’t want to be like anyone else, right? That’s one of the main reasons why many one-off timepieces or limited edition supercars get snapped up in no time. Multi-million dollar homes are also selling faster than ever right now and things are getting more and more outrageous.

But we could have never predicted that there’s also a growing market for bespoke luxury car keys. Awain is a luxury goods company from Finland that had a big goal in mind: “to create the world’s most extraordinary keys for the most extraordinary cars in the world”. They’ve just unveiled a series of incredible car keys, encrusted with diamonds and other precious gemstones.

Made with nothing but premium materials, the bejeweled key-fobs by Awain are available in three different versions: Quantum, Serenity and Phantom, with the last one costing more than an actual Rolls-Royce Phantom. They’ve all produced in limited numbers and each of these gem-studded car keys take between 100 or 300 hours to complete by the company’s master craftsmen.

The most affordable option is the Quantum line, that features key fobs starting at 49,000 euros (almost $55,000), with 3.6 carats of diamonds embedded on it and 175 grams of gold. Next, the Serenity line is priced at a cool 80,000 euros (around $90,000) and comes with 20 carats of diamonds (or more) and 175 grams of gold.

Last but not least, the Phantom costs exactly 500,000 euros. Yes, it has 5 zeros and it’s around $557,000 at today’s currency exchange rates, which makes it the world’s most expensive car key by a long margin. To give you an idea, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts from $450,000, so if you want this extraordinary key for your new Rolls-Royce, you’ll have to come up with even more money.

Awain’s ridiculous Phantom key-fob comes with 34.5 carats of tiny diamonds and other precious stones embedded on its case, that’s made of 175 grams of solid 18-carat gold. Future customers could even refine their key to make sure it’s completely unique by choosing different materials for the center section.

All three key-fobs will be available in just 20 examples and they’re perfect for anyone who owns a Bugatti, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. If you can already afford one of these supercars you might be able to buy one of these bespoke car keys as well, the question is.. would you do it?