These are the 10 Best Medical Spas in the World

Plastic surgery’s popularity is quickly being overtaken by the popularity of a modern, less invasive option: medical spa treatments. At a med spa, you can get a non-surgical face lift, body sculpting treatments, fillers, Botox, collagen-stimulating facials, and so much more. After a relaxing trip to a med spa, you’ll walk out looking younger, smoother, slimmer, and more refreshed— with no surgery required.

With the rise in popularity of med spas, you may be among the many who have considered visiting one. But where are the best med spas? In this post, we’re highlighting the 10 best medical spas in the world.

1. The Z Center For Cosmetic Health – Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, California, United States

Located in Los Angeles, the Z Center for Cosmetic Health is the office of the award-winning Dr. Michael Zadeh. Dr. Zadeh is a board certified plastic surgeon, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a three-time winner of the Patient’s Choice Award, and is among only 3% of American physicians to have ever received the prestigious Most Compassionate Doctor Recognition.

The Z Center for Cosmetic Health specializes in a wide range of med spa treatments for both the face and body, including microneedling, Ultherapy, fillers, Sculptra, Kybella, and much more. The Z Center for Cosmetic Health is consistently among the first med spas in the United States to adopt revolutionary new treatments, including being among the first to provide Emsculpt and CoolSculpting, and ranks among the highest in patient satisfaction.

2. Clinique La Prairie – Montreux

Location: Montreux, Switzerland

Clinique La Prairie is a destination med spa that combines a blend of experiences. This location merges spa, hospital, and hotel environments to provide their patients with a uniquely luxurious, full-service experience. On the medical side of things, Clinique La Prairie employs over 50 medical specialists and offers surgical services, with 20 post-surgery rooms. For their med spa services, they boast a state-of-the-art Aesthetic Medicine Center, where they provide a wide-variety of treatments, including body sculpting treatments, anti-aging laser treatments, injectable treatments, reconstructive surgery, and aesthetic surgery.

Clinique La Prairie provides the finest aesthetic medical treatments, all in a superb, luxury environment. At the Clinique La Prairie, visitors can dine at an on-site gourmet restaurant, enjoy luxury hotel rooms, and get advanced med spa and weight loss treatments all on place. Additionally, the treatment options at the Clinique La Prairie are quite customizable. The Clinique offers a la carte treatments and a number of all-inclusive resort packages.

3. Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa – Miami

Location: Miami, Florida, United States

The Miami-based Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa is a retreat-style resort and spa that’s surrounded by 650 acres of lush tropical land. The resort specializes in health vacations, during which visitors can enjoy visiting their exclusive medical center, fitness and exercise facilities, demonstration kitchens, swimming pools, five championship golf courses, tennis courts, and meditation centers. The health vacations of the Pritikin Longevity Center are focused on improving health and encouraging fat reduction through weight loss, which provides a unique medical spa experience for those looking for a comprehensive way to manage the root causes of their weight. Treatment at the Pritikin Longevity Center provides an all-inclusive resort-style experience that addresses medical, behavioral, and mental aspects of weight to help their visitors address their weight issues on every front and make a plan for future success.

4. Solux Med Spa – Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Located in Chicago, Solux Med Spa provides a wide range of med spa treatment for the face and body. In addition to providing stand-alone med spa treatments, Solux Med Spa provides Visia Complextion Analysis and their unique Bridal Bootcamp package. Their Bridal Bootcamp package, called Camp Gorgeous, includes skin treatments (including their Green Peel chemical peel), laser hair removal, body sculpting, airbrush tanning, makeup services, and optional cosmetic surgery ad-ons.

Notably, Solux Med Spa also has a range of services that cater specifically to the aesthetic goals of male patients. Their providers are experienced at tailoring the med spa’s treatments to men, including providing Botox for men, dermal fillers for men, and CoolSculpting for men. Additionally, they have a range of facials for men that address signs of aging alongside uniquely male skin issues, such as irritation from shaving. Their men’s facial offerings include the Executive Men’s Facial, the Mandatory Meeting Facial, and the Tailored to Fit Customized Facial.

5. Forte Village Resort & Wellness Center — Sardinia

Location: Santa Margherita di Pula Province of Cagliari, Italy

The Forte Village Resort & Wellness center is a breathtaking resort in Italy that features a world-famous wellness center, where they offer med spa services. At the Forte Village Resort & Wellness Center, you can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere, beautiful hotel rooms, 21 restaurants, and a host of med spa services. Services offered at Forte Village’s med spa include Sculpsure, Palmor Radiofrequency, and Carboxytherapy.

6. Beauty Fix Med Spa – Upper East Side

Location: New York, New York, United States

Located on the Upper East Side of New York City, Beauty Fix Med Spa is primarily focused on advanced med spa treatments, including classic yet effective treatments and the latest cutting edge treatments.

Beauty Fix Med Spa’s list of treatments is vast and features an impressive number of advanced new treatments. Their treatments for the body include CoolSculpting, two varieties of non-surgical butt lifts, truSculpt iD, truSculpt 3D, CryoSkin Body, Venus Legacy, Kybella, Body FX, and UltraShape.

Beauty Fix Med Spa offers several dozen different med spa treatments for the face, the highlights of which include skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, chin reshaping, a variety of dermal fillers, Xeomin, a variety of specialized chemical peels, and non-surgical eye lifts. In addition to treatments that target the face or the body, Beauty Fix Med Spa offers treatments that target both the face and the body, such as their Lightstim LED Bed.

Beauty Fix Med Spa is unique for their vast range of med spa services, but also for the fact that they also offer select cosmetic surgery treatments. Cosmetic surgery options at the Beauty Fix Med Spa include liposuction and breast augmentation.

In addition to providing their patients with advanced med spa treatments and a tailored plastic surgery menu, Beauty Fix Med Spa offers fixing services for those who have received poor quality aesthetic work elsewhere.

7. Spa 654 Club – Fredericton

Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

Spa 654 Club, located in Fredericton, provides full service medical spa services, day spa services, and is home to a high end hair salon. Their med spa services include custom facials, Radio Frequency Non Surgical Face Lifts, Botox, Juvederm, Pixel Laser Resurfacing, and more.

8. Margot European Day Spa – Michigan

Location: Birmingham, Michigan, United States

The Margot European Day Spa offers classic European spa treatments and modern med spa treatments. With a focus on nurturing both the body and the mind, Margot European Day Spa is a luxury spa where you can get the relaxation of classic spa treatments, while also getting the results of med spa treatments.

Notable med spa treatments offered by Margot European Day Spa include their HydraFacial (an anti-aging facial that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles), UltraShape, and their cellulite-reducing Venus Freeze treatment. On the classic spa side of things, Margot European boasts a number of ultra-luxurious spa treatments, including numerous specialized massages, body scrubs, and body wraps.

9. La Reserve Hotel and Spa — Geneva

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

La Reserve Hotel and Spa is a luxury resort that overlooks the shores of Lake Geneva. Visitors to La Reserve can enjoy luxury hotel rooms, fine dining, swimming, ice skating, and an array of classic spa and med spa services. Medispa services offered by La Reserve include CoolSculpting, skin regeneration, and many specialized high end facials.

Among their numerous specialized facial offerings, La Reserve Hotel and Spa provides facials designed to fight aging through stimulating collagen and elastin production (“Better-Aging Signature Face Massage”), facials to firm skin and improve skin tone (“Ultimate Caviar Lift Facial”), and intensive moisturizing facials to increase a youthful appearance (“Anti-Aging Preventative Care Moisturizing Treatment”).

10. Natural Look MedSpa – Nashville

Location: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Located in Nashville, the Natural Look MedSpa is focused on providing visitors with a wide range of cutting edge med spa treatments in a calm and friendly environment. The Natural Look MedSpa is the office of Tim and Christine Haag, who pioneered intradermal pigmentation, an innovative procedure that is used to camouflage scars and apply permanent cosmetics.

The Natural Look MedSpa offers scar camouflage and permanent cosmetics, but also a wide range of other med spa treatments. Their services include chemical peels, dermal fillers, facials, microdermabrasion, microneedling, plasma skin tightening, Botox, Kybella, and more.

In addition to offering cutting edge med spa treatments, Natural Look MedSpa places a high focus on skin care and is the only provider of the prescription-strength skin care line Evolve.