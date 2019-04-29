Breitling’s Newest Watch is Just Perfect for Motorcycle Lovers

Two extraordinary brands from different worlds have recently joined hands for a new exciting partnership that will make all motorcycle lovers happy. Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling and British bike marque Norton Motorcycles have worked in these last couple of months on a special Breitling Premier Norton Edition watch and a wonderful Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling motorcycle.

Expressing the unique style of the Swiss watchmaker, complemented by British engineering vibes, both these amazing releases will be produced in limited numbers. The Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Norton Edition is actually part of the brand’s new Premier collection.

This special, motorcycle-inspired timepiece comes in a 42 mm stainless steel case and it’s even water resistant to 10 bars or 100 meters. The watch has Norton vibes wherever you might look: it has a small “Norton” logo engraved on the left side of the case and on the transparent case-back you’ll also see the logo and a printed Norton motorcycle.

Breitling’s newest watch also features a lovely black dial, with contrasting golden numerals and hour and minute markers, while the vintage-looking brown leather strap adds an elegant touch to this wonderful timepiece. You could also go for a stainless steel bracelet, but I doubt anyone would pick that one instead of this raw-leather beauty.

The watch also comes with two elegant sub-dials, boasting a chronograph minute counter and a small seconds display, while the excellent Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 puts everything in motion, with an impressive power reserve of 70 hours. The hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova®, which makes them very easy to read when you’re riding your motorcycle.

Speaking of bikes, the Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling is just as amazing as this watch. Powerful and stylish, this limited-run motorcycle blends old school café racer looks with state-of-the-art equipment and engineering. The motorcycle has a vintage Breitling “B” engraved on its clutch box, special speedometer and tachometer dials coming straight from Breitling and another old school “B” stitched into the saddle.

The wonderful Café Racer MKII Breitling will be produced in a limited series of just 77 motorcycles, up for grabs through Norton’s distribution network. Do you want to be one of the lucky 77?