The Wonderful Urbet Ego is an Electric Moped That Makes You Look Cool

If you’re a passionate bike rider and you’re looking for a cheaper, more eco-friendly alternative to move around town, Urbet’s newest offering might be exactly what you need. Called the Urbet Ego, this bike might be the world’s coolest scooter, a bad-ass looking electric moped with a curved, monolithic body that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets.

The company that makes it, Urbet, is a Spanish start-up that has been founded in 2016, and it’s already pretty well known for doing things differently. They’ve wanted to design the ultimate electric scooter for urban mobility and combined the classic moped look with a futuristic cafe racer design.

That’s how the Urbet Ego was born, a unique electric scooter, with a strange monolithic body, complete with aesthetically-placed rivets and a funky dual swingarm suspension. Complementing its special shape is an impressive electric motor, with highly efficient performance, and handling that’s just ideal for city life.

The bike’s unique look is further enhanced by the two hub wheels that seem to extend out from the body, connected by only a semi-exposed subframe. Beneath its monolithic body, the Urbet Ego hides a 3,000 W electric motor, coupled to a 72 V lithium battery that could offer a decent range of up to 75 miles (120 km) per charge.

The battery can be fully recharged in seven hours, while the top speed of this beautiful electric scooter stands at 56 mph (90 km/h), which is more than perfect for urban riding. The scooter measures only 1,820 x 670 x 985 mm, with a seat height of 745 mm, and despite its rather large body, the bike weights just 165 lbs (75 kg) overall.

If you’re worried pedestrians won’t hear its silent motor, the bike comes with a small speaker that’s synchronized with the throttle grip to emit traditional motorcycle sounds. The best part? The Urbet Ego costs only 2,479 EUR or $2,914.