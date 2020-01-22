The Sunseeker 100 Yacht Promises to be a Spectacle in Any Waters

British luxury yacht builder Sunseeker has recently revealed new details and a few awesome renderings of the company’s newest 30-metre model, the Sunseeker 100 Yacht. With two decks, five spacious staterooms and enough space for relaxation and entertainment, this stunning yacht will be constructed with a GRP hull and superstructure, boasting an impressive volume of around 125 GT.

The Sunseeker 100 will be launched in the autumn of 2021, with an airy open-plan interior layout that features a penthouse-style saloon and dining area, with floor to ceiling windows and a decor that’s both timeless and modern. The yacht also comes with an eye catching raised pilothouse and a brand new hardtop design.

Sunseeker’s newest project will be able to accommodate up to 10 guests in five en-suite staterooms: a full-beam master stateroom for the lucky owners of this yacht, found right on the main deck, with private access to the foredeck terrace, a walk-in wardrobe, an office and a special lobby entrance.

The other guest cabins are located on the lower deck, where the crew quarters are also tucked in forward. The yacht could host five crew members in three cabins, each of them with en-suite facilities.

Sunseeker’s designers tried to maximize the yacht’s entertainment areas with a special tender garage that can be transformed into a beach club. The Sunseeker 100 Yacht also comes with the modern “X-Tend” sun loungers, first seen on the British shipyard’s 87 Yacht, a custom design that offers maximum comfort during sunbathing.

Another interesting design feature of this vessel is that its flybridge seems to flow into the foredeck space thanks to a glazed forward section, that creates a seamless interaction between the two areas. The yacht could also receive an optional bridge helm station here, a fully equipped wet bar, a small spa bath or additional loungers.

In terms of power, the Sunseeker 100 Yacht will come with twin diesel MAN V12-2000 engines, both of them with 2,000 hp, taking this vessel to a top speed of 27 knots.