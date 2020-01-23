Take a Break from Life at the Blissful JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Marriott International has recently opened the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a new spectacular retreat in the Maldives, nestled on the private Vagaru island, in the Shaviyani atoll. The new 5-star retreat is actually the first JW Mariott property in the Maldives, a tropical haven that’s just 55 minutes away from the capital of Male, via seaplane.

This stunning resort offers 60 luxurious villas, that come with private pools, wooden sunbathing decks, modern amenities, an irresistible decor and views that simply take your breath away. There are two types of Overwater Pool Villas, duplex or single-story, that overlook the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean, while the Beach Pool Villas offer direct access to the pristine beaches of this secluded island.

The biggest accommodations at JW Marriott Maldives are the split-level Duplex Beach Pool Villas which might be perfect for families or larger groups of friends, featuring separate lounges, several bedrooms and bathrooms.

Of course, everyone can enjoy access to the dedicated fitness and spa amenities, the superb overwater gym, the open-air yoga pavilion or the signature Spa by JW. Yoga sessions, workout classes or head-to-toe pampering at the spa are just a few of the options available here.

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort also offers five different dining venues, serving a wide-range of culinary delights, from classic Maldivian seafood or exotic Thai cuisine served on a cool treetop restaurant, to Japenese teppanyaki, International cuisine and even wood-fired bricked oven pizzas. When all that’s done, there are also three full service bars, with more than 300 labels to choose from.

If you’re coming to the Maldives with your children, JW Marriott has got you covered. Little Griffins, a Family by JW kids club, will charm your little ones with a 43 foot-long pirate ship, numerous games and educational activities. There’s also a servery here and a kids sleeping area. And while they’re having fun at the kids club you can relax at the adults-only infinity pool, nestled at the tip of the island.

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa also features a clubhouse, complete with a cigar room, shisha room and billiards table. If you love adventure more, there’s always a marine biologist on-site that oversees the health of the natural reef around the island and could organize diving and snorkeling adventures for you.