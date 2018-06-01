The Sublime Dorado Beach Will Make You Want to Go To Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s spectacular Caribbean coast hides a new Ritz-Carlton gem called Dorado Beach, a breathtaking open-air enclave proudly sitting on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate. The new Ritz-Carlton Reserve is scheduled to open its doors this October, with the luxurious retreat promising a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy Puerto Rico’s sheer beauty.

The award-winning reserve is an AAA Five Diamond hotel, and it’s now even more incredible, with a refreshed design, featuring handcrafted elements and a warm color palette across each of the resort’s 114 beachfront guestrooms and suites. Outside, over 300,000 new flora and fauna was carefully selected to complement the blissful atmosphere of this place and prevent any guests from even thinking about leaving.

The star of the show is the charming Su Casa villa, featuring five bedrooms and displaying a modern and stylish look. Offering the ultimate private getaway experience, this villa might just be the vacation home you’ve always wanted but never experienced.

Guests may also enjoy innovative dining concepts at the resort’s signature restaurant and bar, while the family-friendly poolside restaurant, and a chic beachside offering are all set to cater to your every need. After that, a trip to Spa Botánico, the Reserve’s award-winning Forbes Five Star spa, or the Fitness Center and Movement Studio will easily keep you in shape and relaxed for as long as you stay here.

There are also two new boutiques at Dorado Beach, with highly curated selections of accessories, giftware and resort-wear, that will make any lady’s day and her man’s nightmare. These are the joys of life!