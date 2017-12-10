The Sentidos Beach Retreat is All we Want Right Now

Hidden between the charming villages and native huts of Barra Beach, on the southeast coast of Mozambique, the wonderful Sentidos Beach Retreat is the ideal place for anyone who wants to disconnect from the busy city life and discover the sheer beauty of this surprising south African nation.

The property’s pristine location feels like a year-round haven, on the unexplored coastline of Mozambique, where you will be surrounded by wildlife, seafood and tradition. Twelve secluded villas, with private pools and air conditioning, promise wonderful views of the ocean, while you soak up the sun and chill out with some delicious umbrella drink.

If you’re the active type of person, you are encouraged to take a dive or snorkel in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean every morning – you won’t be regretting that decision any time soon, as local sea life, such as seahorses, stingrays, and even whale sharks, will be keeping you company underwater.

Other available activities on location include motorcycle rides and horseback riding on the deserted beaches nearby, but I guess there’s nothing wrong with a relaxing afternoon walk by the sea. The resort also has a small playground and a lovely sun terrace, and it promises a unique dining experience at the on-site restaurant and bar.