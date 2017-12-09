Check out the Luxurious 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography

Unveiled just a few days ago at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the new Range Rover SVAutobiography looks like a tech hub on wheels. It’s beautiful, it’s packed with so many state-of-the-art technologies and nothing but the best finishes inside, that’s why this stylish vehicle will set you back a cool $207,900.

For that kind of money, the British automaker is offering you executive class rear seats, which double as 22-way adjustable massage chairs, with access to deployable rear tables and dual 10-inch infotainment systems. Those of you looking to socialize while on the move will most likely appreciate the 4G Wi-Fi connectivity and the small refrigerator.

But you’ll feel so good inside this car that you’ll probably forget about the rest of the world.

The designers from Jaguar Land Rover really went overboard with this one, to make sure everyone enjoys the ultimate comfort, without any compromises in terms of power. The new SV features a 404-PS plug-in electric-petrol powertrain, with an electric range of 31 miles(51 km), but it’s safe to assume most will be dreaming about the 565-PS V8 supercharged engine.

Driving it will most likely be fun, but resting on the backseat will be even better, with two bottles of wine hidden in the refrigerator. We could probably talk about the equipment and luxurious touches inside for days on end, but nothing compares the chance to experience them all, first hand. All you need right now, besides the cash to buy it, is a designated driver to parade your new ride around town.