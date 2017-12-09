The new EVO 43 HT Yacht Might Come from The Transformers

Well, let’s not go that far, although the EVO 43 HT is an incredible example of yacht design. If you’re planning for some fun in the sun in the next couple of months, this stunning vessel should be part of everyone’s Christmas wish list.

The gorgeous 13-meter vessel before you displays a muscular, yet minimalist look, complemented by power and comfort. But what might be even more interesting is the fact that using a smartphone command its unique ‘Xtension’ feature will open in less than 30 seconds and increase on board space by 40%, while adding a 25-square-meter beach area for passengers to enjoy.

Thanks to movable pouf seats, built-in deck chairs, a retractable table and transformable sunbeds, the terrace is completely customizable. We should also mention the large aft platform that results from the this transformation, where a swim ladder, diving platform, and jet ski lift come into play.

Designed by Valerio Rivellini, this impressive yacht boasts stunning interior areas as well. Here, the wood was combined with glass and leather, resulting in a refined environment, across a double bedroom with a storage area and wardrobe, a bathroom with a full height shower, and a central space that’s ideal for dining and social engagements.

Thanks to home automation technology, most features on this small vessel are controlled via smartphones and tablets. And in terms of power, two Volvo Penta IPS 600 engines will deliver a total of 870 hp, enabling the yacht to reach speeds of up to 38 knots, with a decent range of 300 miles.