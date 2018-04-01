The Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Edition Brings Light Into The Darkness

Rolls-Royce offers customers a huge range of bespoke options to choose from, so there’s probably no chance that any two Rolls-Royce cars would leave the company’s factory with exactly the same specification, unless they’re part of a special series, of course. Like this new one from Rolls-Royce Bespoke.

Unveiled a few days ago, the Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Edition is based on the Wraith fastback coupe, although you will quickly find numerous features that set this vehicle apart from the standard version.

Showing off a special shade of Sunburst Grey, covering its body, as well as a hand-painted coachline along the flank, the channel lines on the hood, and the wheel hubs, this Rolls is one of those collector’s items people always talk about. But the real magic actually happens on the inside.

Featuring deep Saddlery Tan leather, with a woven stainless steel textile and a superb Tudor Oak trim, the cabin benefits from wood that traveled all the way from Czech forests and it was perforated by 176 LEDs. That’s how the dashboard panels and the starlight headliner illuminate in a majestic shooting-star display, an effect that might leave the driver standing still and enjoying the show.

What else will leave the driver and his lucky passengers speechless? How about the Anthracite or Seashell green leather rear seats, or the two-tone steering wheel, piping, and stitching? Or maybe the engine’s roar will be the one that takes your breath away.

A 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 delivers 623 ponies via an eight-speed automatic transmission, making this the most powerful vehicle that ever rolled off the British brand’s production line. By the way, Rolls-Royce will only produce 55 examples of this beauty and each of them will start off at $300,000. Are you ready for it?