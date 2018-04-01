This Majestic Santa Margherita Ligure Villa is Simply.. Incredible!

Waking up with the peaceful sound of the waves crashing into the beach just a few steps away from your home would be a dream come true for anyone, but this lavish property from Italy offers much more than that.

Nestled in the charming little town of Santa Margherita Ligure, a few minutes away from Genoa, this magical villa comes with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, 4,736 sq. ft. of pure bliss, and some of the most stunning views of the Bay of Portofino you’ll ever see. From the main villa and its panoramic garden, and from sunrise to sunset, you’ll get amazing sea views and wonderful glimpses of the horizon.

The main villa benefits from enough living areas and seductive decorations to make you breath heavily. The first floor comes with a stunning living room, leading to a panoramic terrace, plus three spacious suites, each of them with luxurious en-suites and offering incredible sea views.

The ground floor has another living room, full of elegance, while a superb dining room overlooks the second panoramic terrace. There’s also a spacious kitchen, with state-of-the-art appliances, and a laundry room that might prove very handy for the lucky owners of this property.

The lovely garden that surrounds this villa promises privacy, tranquility, and the power to overwhelm anyone. But the splendid panoramic pool is probably the cherry on top, when you want to sit back and relax a little. Last but not least impressive, the guesthouse features two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom; there’s also a garage for two cars, a cellar and several technical rooms.

Pricing is available upon request, but we’re pretty sure you won’t expect this lavish property to come cheap.

[sothebysrealty]