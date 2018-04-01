Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Shows Up At Baselworld

Jacob & Co. continues to shock and awe each and every one of us with the breathtaking Twin Turbo Furious watch, unveiled a few days ago at Baselworld. An insane design, to say the least, this eye catching timepiece features a double triple axis tourbillon, a decimal minute repeater, a chronograph and many other goodies. True watch enthusiasts will understand the real value of such an intriguing creation.

Made of 88 parts, the 57 mm black DLC titanium and carbon fiber case will help the Twin Turbo Furious stand out wherever it may roam. The dial is smoked sapphire crystal, looking all cool, while allowing us to get a short glimpse of this impressive movement beneath.

The hand-wound calibre JCFM05 powers everything up, with 832 components and 75 jewels allowing the Twin Turbo Furious to benefit from a 50-hour power reserve. So this watch has the right looks, the technical mastery and the power to leave us all daydreaming in awe.

One look at the gallery below and you will quickly understand why it’s impossible to remain indifferent to the exuberance of this watch. The spectacular Jacob & Co.Twin Turbo Furious comes with a leather strap secured on a folding buckle, and a mind boggling price-tag of CHF 525,000 or around $550,000 in US dollars.

No surprise there, the price tag for this outrageous piece is out of reach to mere mortals. But you should know that it’s going to be produced in a limited-run of just 18 pieces, so who knows? Maybe you’re one of the lucky 18.

[monochrome-watches]