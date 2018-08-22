The Pacifica “Super Penthouse” is Ready to Hit New Heights in New Zealand

There are penthouses and then there’s this “super penthouse” from New Zealand. The Pacifica Penthouse is a jaw dropping 1,272-square-meter, double-storey residence, proudly sitting atop of Auckland’s trendiest new apartment building, from where it glances over the gulf and the concrete jungle of the city.

Built by Chinese developer Hengyi, this double-storey penthouse covers the 53rd and 54th levels of the Pacifica and it’s been listed for sale at a cool NZ$35 million, a well deserved price-tag that will most likely set new records in New Zealand. But this super penthouse will raise the bar in many different ways for New Zealand’s luxury residential market.

This ‘Super Penthouse’ is approximately five times the size of an average house in New Zealand and features four en-suite bedrooms and a separate guest suite. The property also comes with several reception areas that include a formal lounge, a gorgeous library, media room, and even a fitness center – the latter comes packed with a spa, sauna, as well as steam room amenities.

There’s also a state of the art chef’s kitchen, complemented by a butler’s kitchen, plus a wonderful banquet-style dining area and a wine cellar. But the future owners of this lavish property will also get to enjoy a private art gallery and a sky garden with double-height ceiling. That sounds very interesting, right?

Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, this luxurious residence promises awe-inspiring views of Auckland that would go all the way to the Great Barrier Island in the Hauraki Gulf. What’s more, the future residents will also have access to the bespoke amenities of the Pacifica, which include a lap pool, residents’ lounge, a library, and also a barbecue terrace. Are you ready to move to New Zealand?