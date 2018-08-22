Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Honors the Original Silver Ghost

Named “The Best Car in the World” at the beginning of the 20th century, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is easily one of the most iconic cars ever made. These days, the British automaker wanted to pay its respects to the original Silver Ghost with a special edition of its modern sibling, called the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection.

As you might expect from any special edition model from Rolls-Royce, this beauty will be produced in a very limited-run, with only 35 examples set to see the light of day, all of them featuring special touches that will make them stand out from a crowd – at least for true fans of the brand.

Cassiopeia Silver paint, an eye catching black grille, Hallmark of AX201, hammered copper inserts and polished wheel centers are just a few of the cool new features that will make Rolls-Royce fans very excited.

The British automaker hasn’t announced any pricing details yet, but don’t be naive to expect these automotive jewels to be affordable; that’s probably beside the point, since most of them were spoken for already.

The future owners of one of these 35 Silver Ghost models will also get a ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ crafted from solid silver, engraved chrome wheel surrounds, “pure silver particles” on the coachline and open pore Tudor oak inside the cockpit, with silver inlays.

There’s also Forest Green leather used throughout the cabin and you will also find special thread plates that say ‘Silver Ghost Collection – One of Thirty-Five’, which make a bold statement of exclusivity.