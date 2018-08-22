Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection Honors the Original Silver Ghost

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection

Named “The Best Car in the World” at the beginning of the 20th century, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is easily one of the most iconic cars ever made. These days, the British automaker wanted to pay its respects to the original Silver Ghost with a special edition of its modern sibling, called the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection.

As you might expect from any special edition model from Rolls-Royce, this beauty will be produced in a very limited-run, with only 35 examples set to see the light of day, all of them featuring special touches that will make them stand out from a crowd – at least for true fans of the brand.

Cassiopeia Silver paint, an eye catching black grille, Hallmark of AX201, hammered copper inserts and polished wheel centers are just a few of the cool new features that will make Rolls-Royce fans very excited.

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection

The British automaker hasn’t announced any pricing details yet, but don’t be naive to expect these automotive jewels to be affordable; that’s probably beside the point, since most of them were spoken for already.

The future owners of one of these 35 Silver Ghost models will also get a ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ crafted from solid silver, engraved chrome wheel surrounds, “pure silver particles” on the coachline and open pore Tudor oak inside the cockpit, with silver inlays.

There’s also Forest Green leather used throughout the cabin and you will also find special thread plates that say ‘Silver Ghost Collection – One of Thirty-Five’, which make a bold statement of exclusivity.

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Collection

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Let’s Enjoy The Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music
Feast Your Eyes on the Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII
A Diamond for the Rough: The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan!
The Adamas Collection Takes The Rolls-Royce Black Badge To The Next Level

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

These are The Top 10 Most Expensive Air Jordans

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares