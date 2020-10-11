The One-Off Ferrari Omologata Proves that Money can Buy Happiness

If you’re planning to drop a lot of money on your dream Ferrari, why not go the extra mile and order a fully custom supercar straight from Maranello? That’s exactly what a “discerning European client” did a little over two years ago and the result is this breathtaking one-off supercar, called the Ferrari Omologata.

Based on the 812 Superfast, the Omologata is actually the 10th front-engined V12 coach-built Ferrari since the P540 Superfast Aperta, that was delivered back in 2009. But this new coach built wonder combines classic Ferrari design elements with 21st century lines and performance in a unique body and interior.

The designers from Ferrari spent around two years imagining this car from the ground up, keeping only the underpinnings, windscreen and headlights from the original 812 Superfast. Everything else, including its gorgeous, hand-formed aluminum body, is completely bespoke.

Finished in Rosso Magma, a unique shade of red, the Ferrari Omologa takes us back in time with classic design cues, like the side design lines that remind us of the 612 Scaglietti, or the rear wheel arches which seem to resemble the 275 GTB.

The car’s front bonnet sits lower and the cut out air intakes in the front bumper have been inspired by the iconic 250 GTO.

Inside, this breathtaking Ferrari has a contrasting look, with electric blue seats finished in bespoke leather and a lovely Jeans Aunde fabric.

The Omologata also comes with a 4-point racing harness to show everyone its racing focus and cool metal parts throughout its cockpit that have been finished with crackled paint effect

Since it’s built on the 812 Superfast platform, this ride is powered by Ferrari’s impressive V12 engine, which delivers 789 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 718 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

We don’t know if the Ferrari Omologata received any performance updates as well, but this car should be able to reach a top speed of over 340 km/h and get from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds! That should be more than enough, right?