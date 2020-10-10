Casinos are where the rich and famous go to play. They are places of opulence, indulgence and extreme luxury, the perfect entertainment destination for those with a high standard of living and money to burn in their pocket.

The most luxurious casinos are often set within lavish hotel resorts. These hotels are frequented by powerful businessmen and businesswomen looking for meeting locations that will impress their clients, as well as celebrities and high net worth individuals hoping to escape their hectic lives and experience a new location.

These elaborate casino and hotel resorts are located in key destinations all across the world, from wealthy cities like Monaco’s Monte Carlo to faraway beach locations such as Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Here are just a few of the world’s most exclusive casino hotels and resorts that are well liked by the rich and famous:

Bellagio – Las Vegas, United States

No luxury casino round-up would be complete without a mention of Sin City’s Bellagio resort. Thousands of people flock to the US city of Las Vegas each year with the sole aim of enjoying its casinos. The Bellagio is its biggest and most well-known resort.

Its expansive casino is set out across 122,000 square feet and is part of a huge complex that contains over 3,000 luxury hotel rooms, meeting spaces, 15 shops and a number of great food choices. One of its most visually pleasing features is its large water fountain that hosts aquatic shows with choreographed lights and music.

The complex, Italian inspired structure was built in the 1990’s and cost over one and a half billion dollars to construct.

The casino itself contains a High Limit lounge that is open 24 hours a day, as well as popular table games such as blackjack, roulette, poker and baccarat. They host live tournaments with huge prizes from $100,000 to $2 million plus.

They also have a floor dedicated to slots and there is no wonder why with the increased popularity in this casino game in recent years, it is one of the most dynamic in all of Vegas, with 2,000 machines to pick from.

Slots in particular have increased in popularity due to the availability and accessibility now online, with players being able to choose from a variety of themes. Another main reason that has led to the success of slot games is how players can first play a demo mode or free version game using credits or points to try out the game before depositing their own money.

Once feeling confident players then move onto real-money slots where they can access a wide range of games offered by a wide range of providers. So, there is no wonder the Bellagio is host to a whole floor of slot machines!

Marina Bay Sands – Singapore

Marina Bay Sands is perhaps one of the most iconic and well recognised buildings in the whole of Southern Asia. Having opened one decade ago, this is one of the most expensive casinos ever to be built and cost around $8 billion dollars.

Its surfboard SkyPark sits at the top of the hotel’s three towers and stretches across 1.2 hectares. With magnificent views of the entire Singapore skyline, the SkyPark is one of the resort’s main attractions.

Marina Bay Sands is also home to a whole host of exclusive bars, restaurants and retail outlets, which all help to create its luxury feel and buzzing atmosphere.

The casino compares well with the resort’s other impressive spaces. Set across 15,000 square feet and four gaming floors, it is home to 1,500 slot machines and over 600 table games.

There is also a rewards programme that allows visitors to collect points that can be spent at other areas of the resort. Their exclusive loyalty club adds to the luxury, sophistication and exclusivity of the casino.

The Cove at Atlantis – Paradise Island, The Bahamas

This casino is part of the Atlantis Resort and it’s located on an exclusive, private beach. Within the complex there are 21 restaurants and 19 bars to choose from, as well as a designer swimming pool, waterpark and spa.

The Cove Casino can be described as an exclusive environment that hosts elite casino events and both indoor and outdoor games. At the Cove Pool there is Blackjack and Craps and inside there are an array of slot machines and table games.

This casino is a welcoming and relaxed environment that meets the needs of beginner players as well as high rollers with plenty of cash to splash. While most of the casino operates certain hours, the slots games can be accessed 24 hours a day.

This casino has a different atmosphere to high energy, fast paced city casinos and has a tropic island feel. It is the far away location for celebrities and wealthy individuals looking for a break.

Why exactly are these destinations so popular with the rich and famous?

Well, playing at casinos gives wealthy individuals the opportunity to have fun and blow off steam with others who enjoy the same kind of lifestyle as them. Winning a jackpot, while not a financial necessity to them, brings with it feelings of power, glory and good fortune.