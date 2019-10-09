The New Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is a Collector’s Dream Come True

Unveiled just a couple of days ago, the new Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato comes in an extraordinary collector’s package, alongside its classic-looking mdern twin, the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation. Both cars will be offered in pair – called the DBZ Centenary Collection – to no more than 19 collectors for the cool price of $7.39 million, without taxes. It might sound like a ton of money, but I’m sure they’re worth every single penny, and then some.

The new DBS GT Zagato comes with a powerful 760 hp twin turbo 5.2 liter V12, the same engine that’s mounted on the DBS Superleggera. Painted in a superb Supernova Red, with carbon fiber accents and gold-black 3D machined wheels, this DBS GT Zagato is simply astonishing, with a Spicy Red leather interior adding to the overall appeal.

The interior comes with 3D printed finishes like the central ‘saddle’, featuring a Gold PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish, and if that’s too much for you, you can also opt for printed carbon and aluminum. If you want something even more exquisite or totally unique, you can let Aston Martin’s bespoke customization service ‘Q’ to create the Zagato of your dreams.

On the outside, the DBS GT Zagato features solid 18 carat gold wing badges, gold anodized side strakes and center lock wheel nuts. The roof, rear diffuser and the massive active front grille all come in gloss carbon fiber. The grille was created using 108 individual diamond-shaped carbon pieces which close when the car is parked and open when it starts up to let air go through.