Four Seasons Expands its Portfolio with Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Four Seasons Bangkok Chao Phraya River 1

The newest Four Seasons property, Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, will be ready to welcome its first guests starting February 1st in 2020. Built along the Charoenkrung Road, on a wonderful riverfront, this new high-end hotel, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, comes with a novel idea of integrating the outdoor and indoor spaces.

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River was created like a cascade of buildings, courtyards, terraces and water features, spread around on no less than 9 acres. The interiors are beautifully enhanced through the use of high ceilings and numerous glass walls, while the pool and the flowing water feature inside creates a feeling of movement mimicking the one of the Chao Phraya River nearby.

The interior decor draws inspiration from Thailand’s nature and the unique charm of Bangkok, with superb decorations in the form of an art collection gathered by the architect Jean-Michel Gathy.

Four Seasons Bangkok Chao Phraya River 7

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River comes with no less than 299 guest rooms. These include elegant suites with garden terraces and an amazing two story Presidential Suite. Among the many amenities of this new Four Seasons hotel there’s an urban spa for the mind, body and soul, two infinity pools offering superb sights towards the river, a private boat dock, a kids club, a waterfront ballroom and terrace and world class dining venues.

Speaking of dining, the hotel will feature a high style Cantonese restaurant led by Michelin starred Chef Qui Xiaogui, Riva del Fiume of executive Chef Andrea Accordi and Brasserie Palmier for those of you looking for some French cuisine. In the hotel’s lounge you can also find their signature tea and casual dining and drinks. Then there’s Cafe Madeleine for sweet treats and pastries like classic French bread, plus brewed beverages. Nothing but good news from Bangkok!

Four Seasons Bangkok Chao Phraya River 4

