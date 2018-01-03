The Klipsch Heritage Headphone Amplifier is a Thing of Beauty

If you miss those warm tones of analog sound, the all new Klipsch Heritage Headphone Amplifier allows you to listen to all your favorite songs in complete analog glory, regardless of format.

That’s all possible because this gorgeous retro-looking headphone amp has been equipped with a high-resolution ES90128K2M ESS Sabre32 Reference digital-to-analog (DAC) converter, that’s capable of 192kHz/24-bit sample rates, with ESS 32-bit HyperStream DAC architecture, and a Time Domain Jitter Eliminator. But what does it all mean?

It means that, although it was designed to be paired with a set of high-quality earphones, the Heritage Headphone Amplifier will gladly create the illusion that your digital audio files are actually vinyl recordings, that take you back in time with an incredibly clear two-channel audiophile-grade sound, with minimal distortion.

By the way, it is also worth mentioning that this device also features an asynchronous USB interface and a versatile RCA line-out, making it perfect to process any digital source. Design-wise, the superb metal encasement displays walnut veneer to its switches and knobs, remining everyone of the good old days, when bands like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin or the Beatles, rocked our lives.