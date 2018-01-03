Check out this Breathtaking Ferrari 488 GTB from Misha Designs

The Los-Angeles based tuners from Misha Designs have worked their magic on this ravishing Ferrari 488 GTB, which was unveiled at the 2017 SEMA Show just a few weeks ago. Finished in Satin Lime Green, with exposed carbon fiber components here and there, the Italian supercar benefits from a brand new carbon fiber widebody kit.

The new front and rear bumpers, side skirts, the massive rear wing, tinted windows, sporty decals and those gorgeous Savini alloys wrapped around in Toyo tires give this supercar a very aggressive look that will surely turn a few heads on the streets. We all appreciate that, but this car’s performances might be even more impressive.

The mind blowing upgrade package before you will be available in a limited run of just 20 units, with no mechanical upgrades specified – for that you will have to wait on Ferrari to release their 488 GTO hardcore version. Expected to arrive this year, Ferrari’s challenger is rumored to benefit from over 700 hp and 813 Nm of torque – other extras included.

As such, that beast would look nothing short of amazing with this aesthetic package complementing its raw power. Is this automotive perfection or simply an outrageous way of spending money? Sometimes, these two concepts mean the same thing.