Nobu Hotel Shoreditch offers a new take on Luxury in London

Opened just a few months ago in London’s artistic quarter, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch is a new five-star marvel, that aims to impress everyone with a magical mix of East London creativity and the brand’s unique take on modern luxury. The first Nobu hotel in the UK offers 148 beautifully designed guestrooms and lavish suites, each of them displaying earthy tones and creative blends of color, reflection and light.

It’s an awesome, contemporary take on Japanese tranquility, that could be experienced in one of the most interesting parts of London. Sure, this five-star hotel is not within walking distance from some of the most important sights in town, but several subway stations are nearby, so that won’t be a problem.

Add in the world-renowned Nobu Restaurant & Bar, which serves Japanese-fusion delights imagined by the brilliant Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and you get a recipe for success. There’s also a lovely Lobby Lounge & Bar, that offers hand-crafted drinks by the fireplace, while the 24-hour in-room dining service will allow you to experience both from the comfort of your room.

If you want a little bit of action, you could always go the other way and pay the hotel’s 24-hour Fitness Center a visit. Here, the state-of-the-art Technogym® equipment and large open studio space for yoga, Pilates, and meditation will get your heart racing and keep you in shape for another busy day in London.

At the end of the day, the hotel’s two steam rooms will allow you to relax and unwind in style. Now, what part of London will you be visiting first?