This Lovely Vancouver Estate Could be Yours For $29 Million

Completed back in 1987, right next to a lush green forest, in the outskirts of Vancouver, this mesmerizing estate might be a dream come true for those of us who want to escape the busy city life.

It’s basically an incredible private sanctuary, found at 2250 Indian River Crescent, in Vancouver, Canada, with a custom built home at its center, boasting 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and 8,502 square feet of luxurious living areas. The main house blends West Coast architecture with Japanese-influenced touches in the most beautiful way possible, as you can see from the wonderful gallery below.

But the entire property has 3 separate titles and over 14 acres of natural wonders, with a 12 stall paddock/barn, a self-contained guest home and a small Greenhouse adding to its appeal.

The main residence has been finished with numerous natural materials, like stone, fir and glass, showing us once again that Mother Nature will always be the ultimate architect. But the real wonders are outside, where beautifully planted grounds, green trees and man-made features create a picture perfect setting.

This property was never offered for sale as one estate, and with all that land, the possibilities are endless for future customers. It’s one of a kind opportunity to own a real slice of heaven, that could be yours for $36,200,000 CAD or around $28.9 million in US dollars.

