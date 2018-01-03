Porsche Design’s 1919 Datetimer Eternity Celebrates a Lifetime of Automotive Passion

We all know Porsche Design is a subsidiary of the renowned German carmaker, responsible for a wide range of luxury merchandise, from clothing and eyewear, to luggage, phones and cool watches. And today we get to take a closer look at the brand’s latest project, the Porsche Design 1919 Datetimer Eternity One Millionth 911 Limited Edition watch.

Meant to honor the one millionth Porsche 911, this stunning watch is the time-only variant in the brand’s 1919 collection. It features a 42 mm case with black carbide coating and it comes with unique lugs and a wonderful color theme.

The sleek case is complemented by a large, ergonomic screw down crown, and it could even handle 100-meter deep waters. The dial is black, with a green seconds hand and it reminds us of old Porsche 911 sports cars and their dashboard instruments. The Porsche Design 1919 Datetimer Eternity One-Millionth 911 is also powered by the Sellita SW200-1, but there’s nothing to be excited about here.

Produced in a limited run of just 130 units, twenty of which set to come to the US, these special watches will be priced at just $4,200. That’s a very affordable price, although you might also need a Porsche 911 to match your new wrist accessory. Who wouldn’t want that?